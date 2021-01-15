TrueFlip 24-Hour Volume Tops $1,028.00 (TFL)

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded down 5.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. TrueFlip has a total market capitalization of $908,161.24 and approximately $1,028.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TrueFlip token can currently be bought for approximately $0.15 or 0.00000377 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded 24.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00389565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.04123176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013102 BTC.

TrueFlip Token Profile

TrueFlip (TFL) is a token. It was first traded on June 26th, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official website is trueflip.io . The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TrueFlip should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase TrueFlip using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

