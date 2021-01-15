Elitium (EUM) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $389,719.00

Elitium (CURRENCY:EUM) traded up 4.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. During the last seven days, Elitium has traded 7.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Elitium coin can now be purchased for approximately $5.55 or 0.00014410 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Elitium has a total market capitalization of $167.00 million and $389,719.00 worth of Elitium was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00389565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.04123176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Elitium Coin Profile

EUM is a coin. It launched on December 27th, 2018. Elitium’s total supply is 332,200,000 coins and its circulating supply is 30,086,253 coins. Elitium’s official message board is medium.com/elitium . Elitium’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Elitium is /r/Elitium . Elitium’s official website is www.elitium.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Elitium has been designed as a blockchain-based platform for processing of payments and purchases in the luxury industry. The adoption of blockchain technology enables Elitium to offer a wide range of benefits for both consumers and businesses in the luxury industry compared to traditional, digital-based payment solutions. “

Buying and Selling Elitium

Elitium can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Elitium directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Elitium should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Elitium using one of the exchanges listed above.

