Kleros Achieves Market Capitalization of $80.73 Million (PNK)

Kleros (CURRENCY:PNK) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Kleros has a total market capitalization of $80.73 million and $3.80 million worth of Kleros was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Kleros has traded up 4.2% against the dollar. One Kleros token can now be purchased for approximately $0.13 or 0.00000350 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Kleros alerts:

WINk (WIN) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001759 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded up 27.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000469 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 10.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.44 or 0.00006323 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded 16.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0146 or 0.00000038 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0119 or 0.00000031 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Zealium (NZL) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitvolt (VOLT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kleros Profile

Kleros (PNK) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 15th, 2018. Kleros’ total supply is 764,626,704 tokens and its circulating supply is 598,319,631 tokens. Kleros’ official message board is medium.com/kleros . Kleros’ official Twitter account is @SteamResource and its Facebook page is accessible here . Kleros’ official website is kleros.io . The Reddit community for Kleros is /r/Kleros and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Kleros is a peer to peer platform that uses crowdsourcing and blockchain to put the dispute resolution process in the hands of the community. The Pinakion (PNK) token protects the system from attacks, while also providing jurors with a financial incentive to resolve cases coherently. “

Kleros Token Trading

Kleros can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kleros directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kleros should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kleros using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “PNKUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Kleros Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Kleros and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.