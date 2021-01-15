Insureum Reaches Market Cap of $1.17 Million (ISR)

Insureum (CURRENCY:ISR) traded 13.6% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. One Insureum token can now be bought for about $0.0055 or 0.00000014 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Insureum has a market cap of $1.17 million and approximately $333,175.00 worth of Insureum was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last week, Insureum has traded up 74.4% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Insureum alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00389565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.04123176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013102 BTC.

About Insureum

Insureum (CRYPTO:ISR) is a token. It was first traded on June 25th, 2018. Insureum’s total supply is 290,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 214,048,583 tokens. Insureum’s official Twitter account is @insureum_zikto and its Facebook page is accessible here . Insureum’s official website is insureum.co

According to CryptoCompare, “Located in South Korea, Insureum is a Blockchain-based platform for the insurance market intervenients. It aims to create an ecosystem where there will be acting three main entities: the Insurance companies, 3rd parties, and the users/policyholders. Insureum's main role is to assist insurance companies in matching insurance policies with individual lifestyles. The ISR token is an Ethereum-based (ERC20) cryptocurrency developed by the Insureum. Users are expected to be able to utilize the token as a medium of exchange value within the platform's community (providers, developers, and insurance users). “

Insureum Token Trading

Insureum can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Insureum directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Insureum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Insureum using one of the exchanges listed above.

new TradingView.widget( { “width”: 600, “height”: 400, “symbol”: “ISRUSD”, “interval”: “D”, “timezone”: “Etc/UTC”, “theme”: “Light”, “style”: “1”, “locale”: “en”, “toolbar_bg”: “#f1f3f6”, “enable_publishing”: false, “allow_symbol_change”: true, “referral_id”: “2588”} );

Receive News & Updates for Insureum Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Insureum and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.