Covesting (COV) Trading Up 7.8% Over Last Week

Covesting (CURRENCY:COV) traded 7.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. During the last week, Covesting has traded up 7.8% against the US dollar. One Covesting token can now be purchased for $0.30 or 0.00000790 BTC on popular exchanges. Covesting has a total market cap of $5.48 million and approximately $91,362.00 worth of Covesting was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.28 or 0.00047470 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005545 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $150.06 or 0.00389565 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0740 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.56 or 0.00037801 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,588.22 or 0.04123176 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002601 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.22 or 0.00013546 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002596 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013102 BTC.

Covesting Profile

Covesting (CRYPTO:COV) is a token. Its launch date was October 15th, 2017. Covesting’s total supply is 20,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,000,000 tokens. The official website for Covesting is covesting.io . Covesting’s official Twitter account is @covesting and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Covesting is medium.com/covesting . The Reddit community for Covesting is /r/Covesting and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling Covesting

Covesting can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Covesting directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Covesting should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Covesting using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

