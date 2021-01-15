Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) Trading Down 3.6%

Shares of Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) traded down 3.6% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as low as C$0.14 and last traded at C$0.14. 67,441 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 108,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The firm has a 50 day moving average of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average of C$0.16. The firm has a market capitalization of C$90.87 million and a P/E ratio of -1.39.

Silver Bear Resources Plc (SBR.TO) (TSE:SBR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 13th. The company reported C($0.04) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$14.25 million during the quarter.

Silver Bear Resources Plc is involved in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of silver properties in Russia. Its principal focus is the Mangazeisky silver project, covering a license area of approximately 570 square kilometers, located to the north of Yakutsk in the Republic of Sakha.

