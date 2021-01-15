Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG) Trading Up 0.8%

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc. (OTCMKTS:FMFG) were up 0.8% during trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $13.41 and last traded at $13.35. Approximately 3,555 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 18% from the average daily volume of 4,331 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.25.

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $13.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $13.25.

About Farmers and Merchants Bancshares (OTCMKTS:FMFG)

Farmers and Merchants Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary Farmers and Merchants Bank, provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses in Baltimore and Carroll counties in Maryland, and surrounding areas of northern Maryland. It offers checking, savings, money market, individual retirement, and sweep accounts, as well as certificates of deposit, remote check deposits, and repurchase agreements.

