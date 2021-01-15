PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD) Trading 0.7% Higher

PGIM High Yield Bond Fund, Inc (NYSE:ISD) shares traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $15.07 and last traded at $15.04. 162,071 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 8% from the average session volume of 149,908 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.94.

The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.93 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.13.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 12th will be given a dividend of $0.105 per share. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 11th.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ISD. NEXT Financial Group Inc acquired a new stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the third quarter valued at approximately $105,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new position in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund in the 3rd quarter worth about $149,000. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 10.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 18,816 shares of the company’s stock worth $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,773 shares during the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 16.4% in the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stolper Co increased its stake in PGIM High Yield Bond Fund by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Stolper Co now owns 27,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,402 shares during the last quarter.

About PGIM High Yield Bond Fund (NYSE:ISD)

Prudential Short Duration High Yield Fund, Inc is a close ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Prudential Investments LLC. The fund is co-managed by Prudential Investment Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of high yield fixed income instruments that are rated below investment grade (Ba1 or lower by Moody's Investors Service, Inc or BB+ or lower by Standard & Poor's Ratings Services).

