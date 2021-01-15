Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) Sees Large Decrease in Short Interest

Singapore Exchange Limited (OTCMKTS:SPXCY) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decrease of 60.0% from the December 15th total of 1,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 2,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Singapore Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Singapore Exchange presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

Shares of Singapore Exchange stock traded down $2.02 on Thursday, hitting $111.99. 647 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,541. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $105.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $98.25. Singapore Exchange has a one year low of $78.70 and a one year high of $114.01.

Singapore Exchange Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates an integrated securities exchange and derivatives exchange, and related clearing houses in Singapore. The company's Fixed Income, Currencies, and Commodities segment offers fixed income issuer, trading and clearing, and collateral management services.

