Geox (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) Trading Down 3.1%

Shares of Geox S.p.A. (OTCMKTS:GXSBF) traded down 3.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.87 and last traded at $0.87. 7,100 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 484% from the average session volume of 1,215 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.90.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.78.

Geox Company Profile (OTCMKTS:GXSBF)

Geox S.p.A. creates, produces, promotes, and distributes footwear and apparel for retailers and end consumers in Italy, rest of Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Footwear and Apparel. The company offers shoes and jackets, as well as accessories for men, women, and children under the Geox brand name through multi-brand selling points, mono-brand shops, and Geox Shops.

