Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.
Shares of SSNLF stock remained flat at $$44.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Samsung Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.
About Samsung Electronics
Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.
