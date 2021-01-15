Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) Short Interest Down 66.7% in December

Samsung Electronics Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 66.7% from the December 15th total of 300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Samsung Electronics in a report on Wednesday, November 25th.

Get Samsung Electronics alerts:

Shares of SSNLF stock remained flat at $$44.20 during mid-day trading on Thursday. Samsung Electronics has a fifty-two week low of $1,400.00 and a fifty-two week high of $2,450.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $304.10 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $444.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 3.89.

Samsung Electronics (OTCMKTS:SSNLF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $56.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $52.93 billion. As a group, analysts anticipate that Samsung Electronics will post 3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Samsung Electronics

Samsung Electronics Co, Ltd. engages in the manufacturing and selling of electronics and computer peripherals. The company operates through following business divisions: Consumer Electronics, Information Technology & Mobile Communications and Device Solutions. The Consumer Electronics business division provides cable television, monitor, printer, air-conditioners, refrigerators, washing machines and medical devices.

Recommended Story: What are municipal bonds?

Receive News & Ratings for Samsung Electronics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Samsung Electronics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.