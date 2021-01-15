Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT) Stock Price Down 2.9%

Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)’s share price dropped 2.9% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $0.18 and last traded at $0.19. Approximately 67,966 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 35% from the average daily volume of 103,951 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.20.

The firm has a market cap of $5.43 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.19 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.15.

About Sandridge Mississippian Trust I (NYSE:SDT)

SandRidge Mississippian Trust I, a statutory trust, holds royalty interests in specified oil and natural gas properties located in the Mississippian formation in Alfalfa, Garfield, Grant, and Woods counties in Oklahoma. As of December 31, 2017, the company's properties comprised royalty interests in the initial wells; and 121 additional wells that were drilled and perforated by the company.

Read More: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sandridge Mississippian Trust I and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.