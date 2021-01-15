Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Grows By 149.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the December 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 293.9 days.
Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$75.25 during trading on Thursday. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $83.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.
Swedish Match AB (publ) Company Profile
