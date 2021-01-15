Short Interest in Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) Grows By 149.1%

Swedish Match AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:SWMAF) was the target of a large increase in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 293,900 shares, an increase of 149.1% from the December 15th total of 118,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 293.9 days.

Shares of Swedish Match AB (publ) stock remained flat at $$75.25 during trading on Thursday. 106 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 648. Swedish Match AB has a 1-year low of $46.51 and a 1-year high of $83.05. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.13.

Swedish Match AB (publ) develops, manufactures, markets, and sells snus and moist snuff, lights, and other tobacco products in Scandinavia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Smokefree, Cigars, and Lights segments. The company provides snus and pouch products, nicotine pouches, and moist snuff under the General, GÃ¶teborgs RapÃ©, Kaliber, Kronan, Ettan, Grov, Catch, ZYN, G.3, G.4, The Lab, Nick & Johnny, Longhorn, and Timber Wolf brand names.

