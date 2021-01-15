H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of H&E Equipment Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:HEES) have been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $33.25.

A number of research firms recently commented on HEES. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on H&E Equipment Services from $28.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 15th. Bank of America raised H&E Equipment Services from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, November 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of H&E Equipment Services from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $34.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 30th.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in H&E Equipment Services in the third quarter valued at about $771,000. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its position in H&E Equipment Services by 53.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 49,137 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $966,000 after purchasing an additional 17,100 shares during the period. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new position in shares of H&E Equipment Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $219,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 40.8% during the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $211,000 after buying an additional 3,110 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of H&E Equipment Services by 7.7% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 291,869 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,738,000 after buying an additional 20,936 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 66.43% of the company’s stock.

Shares of HEES traded up $0.68 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $32.12. The stock had a trading volume of 151,404 shares, compared to its average volume of 245,934. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 321.20 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.62, a current ratio of 1.50 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.21. H&E Equipment Services has a 52 week low of $9.12 and a 52 week high of $32.75.

H&E Equipment Services (NASDAQ:HEES) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $289.26 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $279.90 million. H&E Equipment Services had a net margin of 0.32% and a return on equity of 22.55%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.79 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that H&E Equipment Services will post 1.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About H&E Equipment Services

H&E Equipment Services, Inc operates as an integrated equipment services company. The company operates in five segments: Equipment Rentals, New Equipment Sales, Used Equipment Sales, Parts Sales, and Repair and Maintenance Services. It rents, sells, and provides parts and support services for hi-lift or aerial work platform equipment, cranes, earthmoving equipment, and industrial lift trucks.

