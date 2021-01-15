Rentberry Hits 1-Day Volume of $1,003.00 (BERRY)

Rentberry (CURRENCY:BERRY) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. One Rentberry token can now be purchased for about $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC on popular exchanges. Rentberry has a market capitalization of $103,935.19 and $1,003.00 worth of Rentberry was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Rentberry has traded 2.1% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 5.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

Rentberry Token Profile

Rentberry (BERRY) is a token. It launched on November 23rd, 2017. Rentberry’s total supply is 301,473,028 tokens and its circulating supply is 301,431,307 tokens. The Reddit community for Rentberry is /r/Rentberry and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Rentberry’s official Twitter account is @Rentberry_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Rentberry is rentberry.com/blog . Rentberry’s official website is ico.rentberry.com

Buying and Selling Rentberry

Rentberry can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Rentberry directly using U.S. dollars.

