Zacks: Brokerages Expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $282.60 Million

Wall Street analysts expect Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) to announce $282.60 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have issued estimates for Navient’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $282.00 million to $283.20 million. Navient reported sales of $294.00 million during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 3.9%. The firm is expected to issue its next quarterly earnings report after the market closes on Tuesday, January 26th.

On average, analysts expect that Navient will report full year sales of $1.23 billion for the current fiscal year. For the next fiscal year, analysts forecast that the firm will post sales of $1.03 billion, with estimates ranging from $982.10 million to $1.08 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow Navient.

Navient (NASDAQ:NAVI) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The credit services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $279.48 million. Navient had a return on equity of 25.22% and a net margin of 9.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.62 EPS.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Navient from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 22nd. Wedbush raised Navient from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $12.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Navient from $9.50 to $11.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Navient currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $11.63.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Navient by 72.6% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,804 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $899,000 after acquiring an additional 32,720 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC grew its position in Navient by 35.1% during the second quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 259,755 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,826,000 after purchasing an additional 67,545 shares in the last quarter. Canyon Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Navient in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $56,240,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its position in Navient by 549.4% in the 2nd quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 3,669 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 3,104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Navient by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,269,785 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $15,957,000 after buying an additional 8,842 shares during the period. 90.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NAVI stock traded up $1.20 during trading on Monday, reaching $12.11. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,943,205 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,173,784. Navient has a one year low of $4.07 and a one year high of $15.50. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.86 and a 200-day moving average price of $8.94. The company has a market cap of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.18 and a beta of 1.82. The company has a quick ratio of 12.02, a current ratio of 12.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.94.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 4th were paid a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 3rd. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.28%. Navient’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 24.24%.

Navient Company Profile

Navient Corporation provides education loan management and business processing solutions for education, healthcare, and government clients at the federal, state, and local levels in the United States. It operates through four segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, Business Processing, and Other.

