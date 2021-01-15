CoinEx Token (CET) Tops 1-Day Volume of $868,331.00

CoinEx Token (CURRENCY:CET) traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. CoinEx Token has a total market capitalization of $9.67 million and approximately $868,331.00 worth of CoinEx Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CoinEx Token has traded 10% higher against the U.S. dollar. One CoinEx Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0137 or 0.00000035 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $18.24 or 0.00047091 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.15 or 0.00005550 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $150.25 or 0.00387962 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0741 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.58 or 0.00037644 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,591.92 or 0.04110479 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.24 or 0.00013528 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.05 or 0.00013044 BTC.

CoinEx Token Coin Profile

CET is a coin. Its genesis date was March 22nd, 2018. CoinEx Token’s total supply is 5,817,096,877 coins and its circulating supply is 708,633,582 coins. CoinEx Token’s official Twitter account is @coinexcom and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CoinEx Token is www.coinex.org

CoinEx Token Coin Trading

CoinEx Token can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoinEx Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoinEx Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CoinEx Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

