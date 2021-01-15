$795.13 Million in Sales Expected for ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) This Quarter

Equities analysts expect that ArcBest Co. (NASDAQ:ARCB) will report $795.13 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for ArcBest’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $789.90 million and the highest estimate coming in at $799.30 million. ArcBest posted sales of $717.42 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 10.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Tuesday, February 2nd.

On average, analysts expect that ArcBest will report full year sales of $2.92 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.91 billion to $2.94 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $3.18 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.15 billion to $3.24 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for ArcBest.

ArcBest (NASDAQ:ARCB) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, November 8th. The transportation company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.43. The firm had revenue of $794.98 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $791.43 million. ArcBest had a net margin of 1.47% and a return on equity of 9.58%.

A number of brokerages recently commented on ARCB. Smith Barney Citigroup upped their price objective on ArcBest from $47.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell raised shares of ArcBest from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $35.00 to $47.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of ArcBest from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 6th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of ArcBest from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 3rd. Finally, Stephens raised ArcBest from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $38.00 to $60.00 in a report on Monday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. ArcBest has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.15.

In related news, SVP Michael E. Newcity sold 9,670 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.52, for a total transaction of $411,168.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 50,600 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,151,512. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of ARCB. Sei Investments Co. lifted its position in shares of ArcBest by 69.0% during the 3rd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 72,971 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,266,000 after acquiring an additional 29,805 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of ArcBest by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,011,455 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $31,416,000 after buying an additional 14,185 shares during the period. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of ArcBest during the second quarter valued at $302,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in ArcBest by 139.8% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,230 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in ArcBest during the third quarter valued at $233,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ArcBest stock traded up $1.18 on Monday, reaching $47.91. 120,941 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,054. The firm has a market cap of $1.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.52, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.80. ArcBest has a 1-year low of $13.54 and a 1-year high of $49.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 1.47. The company’s 50-day moving average is $44.03 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.20.

ArcBest Corporation provides freight transportation services and integrated logistics solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Asset-Based, ArcBest, and FleetNet. The Asset-Based segment transports general commodities, such as food, textiles, apparel, furniture, appliances, chemicals, nonbulk petroleum products, rubber, plastics, metal and metal products, wood, glass, automotive parts, machinery, and miscellaneous manufactured products through less-than-truckload services.

