Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 364 Shares of Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE)

Bogart Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) by 11.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,610 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Adobe were worth $1,805,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Adobe by 10.5% in the third quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 4,258 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Founders Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Adobe during the fourth quarter worth $6,444,000. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 4.6% during the third quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 91,200 shares of the software company’s stock worth $44,727,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 1.7% during the third quarter. BTC Capital Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,723,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group boosted its position in shares of Adobe by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 16,273 shares of the software company’s stock worth $8,139,000 after purchasing an additional 378 shares in the last quarter. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on ADBE shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $540.00 to $577.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Oppenheimer started coverage on shares of Adobe in a research report on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $550.00 price target on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $570.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Adobe from $440.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Adobe from $560.00 to $570.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $521.27.

Shares of ADBE traded down $8.78 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $463.27. The stock had a trading volume of 3,502,204 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,878,415. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $487.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of $473.90. Adobe Inc. has a one year low of $255.13 and a one year high of $536.88. The firm has a market cap of $222.24 billion, a PE ratio of 42.74, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Adobe (NASDAQ:ADBE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 9th. The software company reported $2.81 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. Adobe had a net margin of 40.88% and a return on equity of 35.81%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.29 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Adobe Inc. will post 9.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Adobe declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, December 10th that permits the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the software company to purchase up to 6.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, EVP Scott Belsky sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $489.38, for a total value of $293,628.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,067 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,862,868.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CFO John Francis Murphy sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $480.90, for a total transaction of $1,923,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 16,266 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,822,319.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 8,148 shares of company stock valued at $3,845,820 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

About Adobe

Adobe Inc operates as a diversified software company worldwide. Its Digital Media segment provides tools and solutions that enable individuals, teams, and enterprises to create, publish, promote, and monetize their digital content. Its flagship product is Creative Cloud, a subscription service that allows customer to download and access the latest versions of its creative products.

