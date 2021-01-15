JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. designs, produces and distributes interior and exterior doors, wood, vinyl and aluminum windows and related products for new construction and repair and remodeling of residential homes and non-residential buildings. The company’s brand portfolio includes JELD-WEN (R), Swedoor (R), DANA (R), Corinthian (R), Stegbar (R) and Trend (R). It operates primarily in North America, Europe and Australia. JELD-WEN Holding, Inc. is headquartered in Charlotte, North Carolina. “

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on JELD-WEN from $20.00 to $23.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on JELD-WEN from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. B. Riley restated a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target (up from $20.00) on shares of JELD-WEN in a research report on Wednesday, November 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded JELD-WEN from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $32.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 5th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on shares of JELD-WEN from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. JELD-WEN has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.29.

Shares of JELD-WEN stock traded up $0.64 during trading on Thursday, hitting $27.23. 302,869 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 364,878. JELD-WEN has a 52 week low of $6.06 and a 52 week high of $27.70. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.70 and its 200-day moving average is $22.34. The stock has a market cap of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 0.80 and a beta of 2.58.

JELD-WEN (NYSE:JELD) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.08. JELD-WEN had a net margin of 1.35% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.26 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that JELD-WEN will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of JELD-WEN during the first quarter worth approximately $143,000. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new stake in shares of JELD-WEN during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $704,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in JELD-WEN by 8.8% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 306,285 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,935,000 after purchasing an additional 24,679 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in JELD-WEN by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 41,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after purchasing an additional 1,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of JELD-WEN by 1,116.7% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 5,628 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.86% of the company’s stock.

