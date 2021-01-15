Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Harte Hanks Inc. is a data-driven, omnichannel marketing company. The company offer customer data landscape as well as the executional know-how in database build and management, data analytics, data-driven creativity, digital media, direct mail, customer contact, client fulfilment and marketing and product logistics. It operates principally in North America, Asia-Pacific and Europe. Harte Hanks Inc.is based in AUSTIN, Texas. “

Get Harte Hanks alerts:

Shares of HRTH stock traded up $0.05 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $2.75. 4,254 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.61. Harte Hanks has a 12-month low of $1.10 and a 12-month high of $3.65. The stock has a market cap of $18.16 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.55.

Harte Hanks (NASDAQ:HRTH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.05). Harte Hanks had a negative net margin of 3.12% and a negative return on equity of 0.77%. The company had revenue of $47.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.80 million. Equities analysts predict that Harte Hanks will post -0.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Harte Hanks

Harte Hanks, Inc provides various multi-channel marketing services in the United States and internationally. The company provides agency services, such as customer engagement solutions in direct and digital communications for consumer and business-to-business markets; digital services, including search engine management, display, digital analytics, website development and design, digital strategy, social media, email, e-commerce, and interactive relationship management services; and database marketing and business-to-business markets that offer insight and analytics, customer data integration, and marketing communications tools.

Recommended Story: What is meant by holder of record?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Harte Hanks (HRTH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Harte Hanks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harte Hanks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.