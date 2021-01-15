Bogart Wealth LLC Has $15.53 Million Stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND)

Bogart Wealth LLC trimmed its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares (NASDAQ:BND) by 35.0% during the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 176,115 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,644 shares during the period. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares accounts for 2.9% of Bogart Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest holding. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares were worth $15,531,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $26,000. Demars Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the second quarter valued at $27,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares in the third quarter valued at $29,000. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 78.6% in the third quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 173 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors grew its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares by 79.2% in the third quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BND stock traded down $0.11 on Thursday, hitting $87.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,191,936 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,652,404. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.94 and its 200-day moving average is $87.97. Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares has a fifty-two week low of $76.49 and a fifty-two week high of $89.59.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 24th were paid a $0.291 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 23rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market Index Fund ETF Shares’s previous monthly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $3.49 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.00%.

