ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) Downgraded to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

ITM Power (OTCMKTS:ITMPF) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “ITM Power Plc manufactures integrated hydrogen energy solutions for grid balancing and energy storage services as well as for the production of clean fuel for transport, renewable heat and chemicals. ITM Power Plc is based in Sheffield, United Kingdom. “

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on ITMPF. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Thursday, September 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Investec upgraded shares of ITM Power to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 16th. Finally, Bryan, Garnier & Co began coverage on shares of ITM Power in a research note on Friday, December 11th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $8.25.

Shares of ITMPF stock traded down $0.46 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $9.10. 126,332 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 135,443. ITM Power has a 1 year low of $1.13 and a 1 year high of $9.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average of $4.31.

ITM Power Company Profile

ITM Power Plc designs, manufactures, and sells hydrogen energy systems for energy storage, transportation, and industrial sectors in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Italy, the Netherlands, and the United States. It offers HGas for power-to-gas, clean fuel, and industrial hydrogen applications. The company is also involved in the research and development of scientific and engineering projects; development and manufacture of prototype products; and sale of electrolysis equipment and hydrogen storage solutions.

