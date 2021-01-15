IoTeX Reaches Market Cap of $70.12 Million (IOTX)

IoTeX (CURRENCY:IOTX) traded up 5.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on January 14th. IoTeX has a market capitalization of $70.12 million and approximately $4.66 million worth of IoTeX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, IoTeX has traded up 6.5% against the U.S. dollar. One IoTeX token can now be purchased for $0.0073 or 0.00000019 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

About IoTeX

IoTeX (CRYPTO:IOTX) is a Roll-DPoS token that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was May 21st, 2018. IoTeX’s total supply is 9,644,304,442 tokens. IoTeX’s official website is iotex.io . IoTeX’s official Twitter account is @iotex_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . IoTeX’s official message board is medium.com/@iotex . The Reddit community for IoTeX is /r/IoTex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “IoTeX Network is a decentralized platform of privacy-centric blockchain for various vendors to build dApps for IoT. IOTX is an ERC20 token that serves as the network 'fuel'. It is required to use certain designed functions on the IoTeX Network such as executing transactions and running the distributed applications on the IoTeX Network. “

Buying and Selling IoTeX

IoTeX can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as IoTeX directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire IoTeX should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase IoTeX using one of the exchanges listed above.

