Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) Short Interest Update

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc. (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) saw a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

OTCMKTS:SGAMY traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $4.07. 8,902 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,538. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $3.74 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. Sega Sammy has a 52-week low of $2.48 and a 52-week high of $4.12.

Sega Sammy (OTCMKTS:SGAMY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 6th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $582.75 million for the quarter.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Sega Sammy from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 8th.

Sega Sammy Holdings Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the game machine, entertainment contents, and resort businesses. The company's Pachislot and Pachinko Machines Business segment develops, manufactures, and sells pachislot and pachinko machines. Its Entertainment Contents Business segment is involved in the development and sale of digital game software, packaged game software, and amusement machines; development and operation of amusement centers; planning, production, and sale of animated films; and development, manufacture, and sale of toys.

