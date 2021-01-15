TERA (TERA) Price Down 13.3% This Week

TERA (CURRENCY:TERA) traded up 12.4% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. TERA has a market cap of $3.12 million and $276,307.00 worth of TERA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One TERA coin can currently be bought for $0.0037 or 0.00000010 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, TERA has traded 13.3% lower against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002581 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00036354 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $41.34 or 0.00106766 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00060141 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $90.02 or 0.00232472 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.25 or 0.00000635 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $21.65 or 0.00055906 BTC.

TERA Profile

TERA’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 844,711,128 coins. The official website for TERA is terafoundation.org . TERA’s official Twitter account is @terafoundation and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TERA is actually a new re-invention of the blockchain protocol, which allowed to create a fully decentralized and high-performance blockchain platform for the development of DApps in JavaScript. In this case, the blockchain has a built-in cryptocurrency Tera, transactions on the network are free, and all DApps are stored inside the blockchain. “

TERA Coin Trading

