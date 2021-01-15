OneRoot Network (RNT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $1.24 Million

OneRoot Network (CURRENCY:RNT) traded up 1.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last week, OneRoot Network has traded up 7.8% against the U.S. dollar. One OneRoot Network token can now be bought for $0.0117 or 0.00000030 BTC on major exchanges. OneRoot Network has a market capitalization of $3.31 million and $1.24 million worth of OneRoot Network was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 17.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.16 or 0.00046907 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded up 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.14 or 0.00005534 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded up 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $149.21 or 0.00385311 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.61 or 0.00037716 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0738 or 0.00000191 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1,579.36 or 0.04078562 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002587 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.23 or 0.00013496 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002583 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00012989 BTC.

OneRoot Network Profile

OneRoot Network is a token. Its genesis date was November 28th, 2017. OneRoot Network’s total supply is 400,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 284,073,817 tokens. OneRoot Network’s official Twitter account is @OneRootNetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . OneRoot Network’s official website is www.oneroot.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “ONEROOT aims to make use of the immutability, transparency, and traceability of blockchain while embracing values of decentralization and shared economy to build a network of value that better fits with the characteristics of distributed network and tokenization of assets. This project’s main focus will be the digitization of assets, offering information, buying solutions, transactions, and liquidity solutions for those that use it. RNT is an Ethereum-based token that will be used as a medium of exchange on the platform. “

OneRoot Network Token Trading

OneRoot Network can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as OneRoot Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade OneRoot Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy OneRoot Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

