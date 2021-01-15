Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc. (NYSE:HYI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,500 shares, a decrease of 74.1% from the December 15th total of 21,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 62,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC purchased a new position in Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $42,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 63.3% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 21,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 8,165 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 21.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 29,466 shares of the company’s stock worth $413,000 after buying an additional 5,127 shares during the last quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 47.0% during the third quarter. Shaker Financial Services LLC now owns 45,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after buying an additional 14,557 shares during the period. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund by 1.7% during the third quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 56,469 shares of the company’s stock valued at $792,000 after acquiring an additional 964 shares in the last quarter.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund stock traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $15.23. The stock had a trading volume of 40,308 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,368. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $15.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $14.59. Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund has a 52 week low of $9.74 and a 52 week high of $16.46.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.0945 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 18th. This represents a $1.13 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.45%.

Western Asset High Yield Defined Opportunity Fund Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Legg Mason Partners Fund Advisor, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., Western Asset Management Company Ltd and Western Asset Management Company Limited.

