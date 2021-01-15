GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Shares of GTGDF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53. GT Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.91.
GT Gold Company Profile
