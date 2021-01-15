GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

GT Gold Corp. (OTCMKTS:GTGDF) was the target of a large decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,600 shares, a decline of 77.5% from the December 15th total of 7,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 15,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Shares of GTGDF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $1.69. 3,204 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 23,456. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.53. GT Gold has a 52 week low of $0.53 and a 52 week high of $1.91.

GT Gold Corp. primarily engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of mineral properties in Canada. The company explores for gold, silver, and copper. Its flagship property is the Tatogga property covering an area of 46,827 hectares, which is located in the northwestern British Columbia.

