Zilliqa (ZIL) Trading Down 6.6% This Week

Zilliqa (CURRENCY:ZIL) traded 1.1% higher against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on January 14th. Zilliqa has a market cap of $736.27 million and $141.13 million worth of Zilliqa was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Zilliqa coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0679 or 0.00000175 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Zilliqa has traded 6.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get Zilliqa alerts:

HEX (HEX) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0112 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Insight Chain (INB) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.76 or 0.00004535 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $20.24 or 0.00052265 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded up 46.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.91 or 0.00002338 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0141 or 0.00000037 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.08 or 0.00002790 BTC.

1SG (1SG) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00007204 BTC.

USDQ (USDQ) traded 7.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00002746 BTC.

ETERNAL TOKEN (XET) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0481 or 0.00000514 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00013027 BTC.

Zilliqa Coin Profile

ZIL is a coin. Its launch date was January 31st, 2019. Zilliqa’s total supply is 14,134,443,554 coins and its circulating supply is 10,842,976,401 coins. The Reddit community for Zilliqa is /r/zilliqa and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Zilliqa’s official Twitter account is @zilliqa and its Facebook page is accessible here . Zilliqa’s official website is www.zilliqa.com

Buying and Selling Zilliqa

Zilliqa can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Zilliqa directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Zilliqa should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Zilliqa using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Zilliqa Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Zilliqa and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.