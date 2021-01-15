Short Interest in Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) Drops By 75.0%

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited (OTCMKTS:LKFLF) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decline of 75.0% from the December 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS LKFLF remained flat at $$2.38 during trading on Thursday. Luk Fook Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $0.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.08. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.44 and a 200 day moving average of $2.04.

Get Luk Fook Holdings (International) alerts:

About Luk Fook Holdings (International)

Luk Fook Holdings (International) Limited, an investment holding company, engages in sourcing, designing, wholesaling, trademark licensing, and retailing various gold and platinum jewelry, and gem-set jewelry products. The company is also involved in gold bullion trading; wholesaling polished diamonds; property holding; wholesaling and retailing watches; electronic retailing of gold and jewelry products; and the provision of quality examination services, as well as the authentication of gemstones.

Further Reading: What causes a stock to be most active?

Receive News & Ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Luk Fook Holdings (International) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.