Brokerages Expect Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) Will Post Quarterly Sales of $79.20 Million

Equities analysts predict that Ruth’s Hospitality Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUTH) will post sales of $79.20 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Ruth’s Hospitality Group’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $86.90 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $67.70 million. Ruth’s Hospitality Group posted sales of $135.03 million during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 41.3%. The business is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 19th.

On average, analysts expect that Ruth’s Hospitality Group will report full year sales of $279.59 million for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $268.10 million to $287.27 million. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $357.68 million, with estimates ranging from $327.70 million to $384.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Ruth’s Hospitality Group.

Ruth’s Hospitality Group (NASDAQ:RUTH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, October 30th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.15. Ruth’s Hospitality Group had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 0.65%. The company had revenue of $63.42 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.23 million.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on RUTH shares. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $13.00 to $19.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Ruth’s Hospitality Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $15.05.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in RUTH. US Bancorp DE purchased a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio lifted its holdings in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 2,285 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ruth’s Hospitality Group during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group by 356.6% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 8,337 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $92,000 after acquiring an additional 6,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Ruth’s Hospitality Group in the third quarter valued at $130,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RUTH traded up $0.98 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $18.47. 818,140 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 659,497. Ruth’s Hospitality Group has a one year low of $2.32 and a one year high of $24.42. The firm has a market cap of $644.60 million, a P/E ratio of -307.83 and a beta of 2.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $16.89 and a 200-day moving average of $11.91.

Ruth's Hospitality Group Company Profile

Ruth's Hospitality Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises fine dining restaurants under the Ruth's Chris Steak House name. The company's restaurants offer food and beverage products to special occasion diners and frequent customers, as well as business clientele.

