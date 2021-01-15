$0.15 Earnings Per Share Expected for The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) will post earnings of $0.15 per share for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Zero analysts have provided estimates for The Liberty SiriusXM Group’s earnings. The Liberty SiriusXM Group reported earnings of $0.39 per share during the same quarter last year, which indicates a negative year-over-year growth rate of 61.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Wednesday, February 24th.

On average, analysts expect that The Liberty SiriusXM Group will report full-year earnings of $0.30 per share for the current fiscal year. For the next financial year, analysts forecast that the business will report earnings of $1.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.06 to $2.16. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow The Liberty SiriusXM Group.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.38). The business had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered The Liberty SiriusXM Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 11th.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Seeyond grew its stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 2.0% during the third quarter. Seeyond now owns 15,584 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Cerity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 7,532 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,000 after purchasing an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 45,677 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,511,000 after purchasing an additional 609 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in The Liberty SiriusXM Group by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 18,909 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $626,000 after buying an additional 678 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Institutional investors own 81.01% of the company’s stock.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock traded down $1.04 during trading on Friday, reaching $39.88. The company had a trading volume of 1,217,208 shares, compared to its average volume of 916,348. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 55.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.46. The Liberty SiriusXM Group has a 52 week low of $23.01 and a 52 week high of $51.36.

About The Liberty SiriusXM Group

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, and weather channels, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as from internet through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

