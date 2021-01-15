Professional Financial Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 32.4% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,506,838 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,586,261,000 after acquiring an additional 4,035,330 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 76.1% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 5,219,150 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,450,089,000 after purchasing an additional 2,255,392 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1.4% during the third quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,515,553 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $976,761,000 after purchasing an additional 49,555 shares in the last quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co increased its holdings in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 226.0% in the third quarter. Varma Mutual Pension Insurance Co now owns 2,730,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $758,773,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893,293 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust by 1,363.3% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,557,669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $633,278,000 after buying an additional 2,382,876 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.99% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco QQQ Trust alerts:

NASDAQ QQQ traded down $1.69 during trading on Thursday, hitting $314.35. 21,870,361 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 33,334,469. Invesco QQQ Trust has a 12-month low of $164.93 and a 12-month high of $319.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $311.73 and a 200-day simple moving average of $295.47.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.561 per share. This is an increase from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.39. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 21st. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.71%.

About Invesco QQQ Trust

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

Featured Story: Stock Split

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding QQQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco QQQ Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.