Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $725.48 Million

Brokerages predict that Scientific Games Co. (NASDAQ:SGMS) will post sales of $725.48 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have issued estimates for Scientific Games’ earnings. The highest sales estimate is $756.88 million and the lowest is $689.80 million. Scientific Games reported sales of $863.00 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year over year growth rate of 15.9%. The business is expected to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, February 16th.

On average, analysts expect that Scientific Games will report full year sales of $2.69 billion for the current year, with estimates ranging from $2.65 billion to $2.72 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts anticipate that the business will report sales of $3.14 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.04 billion to $3.25 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that cover Scientific Games.

Scientific Games (NASDAQ:SGMS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The technology company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.76) by ($0.47). The firm had revenue of $698.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $648.59 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.15 earnings per share. Scientific Games’s quarterly revenue was down 18.4% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of brokerages have commented on SGMS. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of Scientific Games from $45.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Scientific Games from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $41.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on Scientific Games from $16.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. Craig Hallum lifted their target price on Scientific Games from $40.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Macquarie raised their price target on Scientific Games from $20.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Scientific Games presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.88.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Scientific Games during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,558,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Scientific Games by 85.6% in the third quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 24,901 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 11,486 shares during the period. Chiron Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Scientific Games during the third quarter worth $4,289,000. Voloridge Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Scientific Games by 1,318.0% during the third quarter. Voloridge Investment Management LLC now owns 423,953 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $14,800,000 after purchasing an additional 394,056 shares during the last quarter. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Scientific Games by 2.5% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 86,372 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,015,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares during the last quarter. 59.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Scientific Games stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $45.87. 805,832 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 726,975. Scientific Games has a 12-month low of $3.76 and a 12-month high of $48.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $41.17 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.99. The company has a market cap of $4.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.05 and a beta of 2.09.

Scientific Games Corporation develops technology-based products and services, and related content for the gaming, lottery, social and digital gaming industries in the United States and internationally. The company's Gaming segment sells new and used gaming machines, electronic table systems, video lottery terminals, conversion game kits, and spare parts; slot, casino, and table-management systems; table products, including shufflers; and perpetual licenses to proprietary table games.

