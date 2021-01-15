$0.29 EPS Expected for American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) This Quarter

Wall Street analysts forecast that American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:AXL) will report earnings per share (EPS) of $0.29 for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have issued estimates for American Axle & Manufacturing’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.23 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.36. American Axle & Manufacturing reported earnings per share of $0.13 in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 123.1%. The business is expected to issue its next earnings results on Friday, February 12th.

On average, analysts expect that American Axle & Manufacturing will report full year earnings of ($0.10) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.14) to ($0.07). For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $1.00 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $0.50 to $1.25. Zacks’ earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that follow American Axle & Manufacturing.

Get American Axle & Manufacturing alerts:

American Axle & Manufacturing (NYSE:AXL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The auto parts company reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.90. The company had revenue of $1.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.46 billion. American Axle & Manufacturing had a negative net margin of 22.36% and a negative return on equity of 6.21%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.58 EPS.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on AXL. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Barclays downgraded American Axle & Manufacturing from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $6.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on American Axle & Manufacturing from $10.00 to $11.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $4.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price target on shares of American Axle & Manufacturing from $11.50 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $8.33.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 10.5% during the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,120,256 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $30,340,000 after acquiring an additional 201,300 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 191,681 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,743,000 after purchasing an additional 37,607 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in American Axle & Manufacturing by 37.2% during the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,197 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $93,000 after purchasing an additional 3,307 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in American Axle & Manufacturing by 2.7% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 256,214 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,947,000 after purchasing an additional 6,851 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Axle & Manufacturing by 53.8% in the second quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 27,156 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $206,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. 87.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AXL traded up $0.21 during trading on Friday, reaching $9.05. 2,134,450 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,401,867. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.31 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.35, a current ratio of 1.87 and a quick ratio of 1.56. American Axle & Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $2.50 and a 12-month high of $10.62. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -0.96, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 2.69.

About American Axle & Manufacturing

American Axle & Manufacturing Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, and manufactures driveline and metal forming products in the United States, Mexico, South America, China, other Asian countries, and Europe. The company's Driveline segment offers front and rear axles, driveshafts, differential assemblies, clutch modules, balance shaft systems, disconnecting driveline technology, and electric and hybrid driveline products and systems for light trucks, sport utility vehicles, crossover vehicles, passenger cars, and commercial vehicles.

Featured Article: Cost of Equity

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on American Axle & Manufacturing (AXL)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Axle & Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.