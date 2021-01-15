Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Takes Position in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 248,434 shares of the railroad operator’s stock, valued at approximately $51,729,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Professional Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 1.6% during the fourth quarter. Professional Financial Advisors LLC now owns 21,326 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $4,440,000 after buying an additional 327 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Trust Co acquired a new position in Union Pacific in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,466,000. Community Bank of Raymore grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 19,584 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,707,000 after buying an additional 694 shares during the last quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Union Pacific by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Traynor Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,523 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $525,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC grew its position in Union Pacific by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 126,383 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $26,315,000 after buying an additional 4,589 shares during the last quarter. 78.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.45 on Thursday, hitting $216.16. 1,719,879 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,512,230. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $206.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $193.89. Union Pacific Co. has a one year low of $105.08 and a one year high of $221.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.82, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.02.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 22nd. The railroad operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.05). Union Pacific had a return on equity of 32.45% and a net margin of 27.54%. The company had revenue of $4.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.97 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.22 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.97 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 27th. This represents a $3.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 46.30%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on UNP shares. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $227.00 to $220.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Union Pacific from $220.00 to $239.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 30th. Benchmark lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 24th. Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $215.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Union Pacific from $212.00 to $216.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Union Pacific has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $199.38.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, engages in the railroad business in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, fertilizers, and food and beverage products to grain processors, animal feeders, ethanol producers, and other agricultural users; coal and sand, as well as petroleum, liquid petroleum gases, and renewables; and construction products, industrial chemicals, plastics, forest products, specialized products, metals and ores, and soda ash, as well as intermodal and finished vehicles.

