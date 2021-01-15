Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC Has $356,000 Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 3.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,167 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 79 shares during the period. Atalanta Sosnoff Capital LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $356,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in TXN. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the 2nd quarter valued at $506,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC increased its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 25.8% in the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 5,303 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $673,000 after purchasing an additional 1,088 shares during the period. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $259,000. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments during the second quarter worth about $27,333,000. Finally, Soundwatch Capital LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 2nd quarter valued at about $234,000. 82.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of TXN traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $171.71. 2,937,602 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,356,564. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $93.09 and a fifty-two week high of $173.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 3.92 and a quick ratio of 2.94. The business has a 50-day moving average of $163.89 and a 200-day moving average of $146.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $157.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 1.14.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 20th. The semiconductor company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.17. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 60.61%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.45 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Truist upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $149.00 to $162.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $155.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 16th. Cascend Securities upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 19th. Finally, 140166 upped their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $152.11.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Ahmad Bahai sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $152.74, for a total value of $610,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 28,076 shares in the company, valued at $4,288,328.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Cynthia Hoff Trochu sold 28,669 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $147.44, for a total transaction of $4,226,957.36. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 75,596 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,145,874.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 80,462 shares of company stock valued at $12,281,336. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

