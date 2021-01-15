Bellecapital International Ltd. Sells 7,370 Shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Bellecapital International Ltd. lessened its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) by 23.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 23,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 7,370 shares during the period. SPDR Gold Shares accounts for approximately 1.4% of Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position. Bellecapital International Ltd.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $4,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Eagle Capital Management LLC now owns 1,910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $338,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 1,265 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 16.6% in the 3rd quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 443 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Addison Capital Co lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Addison Capital Co now owns 6,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,694 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,894,000 after acquiring an additional 73 shares during the last quarter. 43.90% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA:GLD traded down $0.09 during trading on Thursday, reaching $173.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,434,929 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,664,980. SPDR Gold Shares has a 12 month low of $136.12 and a 12 month high of $194.45. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $176.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $176.20.

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

