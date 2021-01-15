Brokerages Anticipate WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) Will Announce Earnings of $0.59 Per Share

Analysts expect WNS (Holdings) Limited (NYSE:WNS) to post earnings per share of $0.59 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for WNS’s earnings, with the highest EPS estimate coming in at $0.61 and the lowest estimate coming in at $0.57. WNS posted earnings of $0.80 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year over year growth rate of 26.3%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings report before the market opens on Thursday, January 21st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that WNS will report full-year earnings of $2.46 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.41 to $2.49. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $3.02 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.85 to $3.22. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow WNS.

WNS (NYSE:WNS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 15th. The business services provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.53 by $0.20. WNS had a return on equity of 19.39% and a net margin of 11.37%. The company had revenue of $214.40 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $204.47 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.79 EPS. WNS’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis.

WNS has been the subject of several research reports. Barrington Research boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $71.00 to $76.00 in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of WNS from $69.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Bank of America upped their price target on shares of WNS from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 16th. Cowen upped their price target on shares of WNS from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of WNS from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.64.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in WNS by 105.5% during the 3rd quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 787 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 404 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $64,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Fulton Bank N. A. acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $258,000. Finally, Ingalls & Snyder LLC acquired a new position in WNS during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $280,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.74% of the company’s stock.

WNS stock traded down $3.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $66.44. The company had a trading volume of 460,931 shares, compared to its average volume of 149,592. The firm has a market cap of $3.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.89, a P/E/G ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.44 and a current ratio of 2.69. WNS has a 1 year low of $34.26 and a 1 year high of $75.86. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $70.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $65.16.

About WNS

WNS (Holdings) Limited, a business process management (BPM) company, provides data, voice, analytical, and business transformation services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, WNS Global BPM and WNS Auto Claims BPM. It offers industry-specific services to clients primarily in insurance; diversified businesses, including manufacturing, retail, consumer packaged goods, media and entertainment, and telecom; travel and leisure; healthcare; utilities; shipping and logistics; consulting and professional services; and banking and financial services.

