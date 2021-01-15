Bogart Wealth LLC Buys 2,246 Shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM)

Bogart Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of International Business Machines Co. (NYSE:IBM) by 11.1% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,417 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,246 shares during the quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC’s holdings in International Business Machines were worth $2,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Simon Quick Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of International Business Machines by 67.9% during the 3rd quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 225 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC raised its holdings in International Business Machines by 56.6% in the 3rd quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC now owns 274 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares in the last quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $50,000. Finally, Paces Ferry Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in International Business Machines in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $57,000. 55.67% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on IBM shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on International Business Machines from $140.00 to $138.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 20th. Zacks Investment Research cut International Business Machines from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $124.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on International Business Machines from $128.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $139.06.

In related news, Director Alex Gorsky purchased 4,232 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $117.86 per share, for a total transaction of $498,783.52. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $498,783.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Andrew N. Liveris purchased 2,655 shares of International Business Machines stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 2nd. The stock was bought at an average price of $112.92 per share, for a total transaction of $299,802.60. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders bought a total of 13,387 shares of company stock worth $1,513,946 over the last 90 days. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

IBM traded up $2.05 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $128.97. The stock had a trading volume of 7,491,013 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,885,024. The stock has a market capitalization of $114.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.40 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.58, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.05. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $125.60 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $122.39. International Business Machines Co. has a 52 week low of $90.56 and a 52 week high of $158.75.

International Business Machines (NYSE:IBM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 19th. The technology company reported $2.58 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.58. The firm had revenue of $17.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.56 billion. International Business Machines had a return on equity of 48.69% and a net margin of 10.53%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that International Business Machines Co. will post 8.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

International Business Machines Profile

International Business Machines Corporation provides integrated solutions and services worldwide. Its Cloud & Cognitive Software segment offers software for vertical and domain-specific solutions in health, financial services, and Internet of Things (IoT), weather, and security software and services application areas; and customer information control system and storage, and analytics and integration software solutions to support client mission critical on-premise workloads in banking, airline, and retail industries.

