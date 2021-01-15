Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. Has $5.65 Million Stake in Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD)

Greylin Investment Mangement Inc. increased its position in shares of Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD) by 11.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 96,969 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,103 shares during the period. Gilead Sciences makes up about 1.3% of Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Greylin Investment Mangement Inc.’s holdings in Gilead Sciences were worth $5,649,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MUFG Securities EMEA plc lifted its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 9.3% during the third quarter. MUFG Securities EMEA plc now owns 718,000 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $45,370,000 after buying an additional 60,829 shares in the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 365.2% in the 3rd quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 80,998 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $5,118,000 after purchasing an additional 63,588 shares in the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division boosted its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division now owns 98,154 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $5,719,000 after purchasing an additional 873 shares during the period. Voloridge Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Gilead Sciences during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,037,000. Finally, Transcend Wealth Collective LLC increased its holdings in shares of Gilead Sciences by 29.6% during the third quarter. Transcend Wealth Collective LLC now owns 20,265 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 4,627 shares during the period. 76.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Gilead Sciences alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on GILD. Redburn Partners started coverage on Gilead Sciences in a research report on Monday, December 14th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating and set a $86.00 target price (up from $84.00) on shares of Gilead Sciences in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on Gilead Sciences from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Gilead Sciences from $82.00 to $86.00 in a research note on Friday, September 18th. Finally, SVB Leerink dropped their target price on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $79.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, October 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $92.87.

NASDAQ:GILD traded up $0.86 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.40. 8,636,011 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,660,925. Gilead Sciences, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $56.56 and a fifty-two week high of $85.97. The company has a current ratio of 3.25, a quick ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.33, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.51. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $59.90 and a 200-day simple moving average of $64.73.

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $2.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.90 by $0.21. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 5.48% and a return on equity of 37.77%. The firm had revenue of $6.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. As a group, analysts expect that Gilead Sciences, Inc. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 15th were given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.36%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 14th. Gilead Sciences’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.30%.

Gilead Sciences Profile

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a research-based biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical needs in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company's products include Biktarvy, Descovy, Odefsey, Genvoya, Stribild, Complera/Eviplera, Atripla, and Truvada for the treatment of human immunodeficiency virus (HIV) infection; and Vosevi, Vemlidy, Epclusa, Harvoni, and Viread products for treating liver diseases.

Featured Story: Understanding Market Liquidity

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GILD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Gilead Sciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:GILD).

Receive News & Ratings for Gilead Sciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gilead Sciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.