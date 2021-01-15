JustBet (WINR) 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $26,699.00

JustBet (CURRENCY:WINR) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. One JustBet token can now be bought for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. JustBet has a total market cap of $218,117.62 and $26,699.00 worth of JustBet was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, JustBet has traded down 12.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

JustBet Token Profile

JustBet’s total supply is 1,289,581,928 tokens and its circulating supply is 961,692,175 tokens. JustBet’s official message board is medium.com/@Just_Bet . The official website for JustBet is app.just.bet

Buying and Selling JustBet

