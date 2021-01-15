Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) Position Reduced by Gateway Investment Advisers LLC

Gateway Investment Advisers LLC decreased its position in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.1% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 228,795 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 264 shares during the quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC’s holdings in Target were worth $40,389,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC bought a new stake in Target during the second quarter worth approximately $27,000. Fortis Group Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $32,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $35,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Target in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Advisory Alpha LLC acquired a new position in Target in the third quarter worth approximately $36,000. 80.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Target alerts:

Shares of Target stock traded up $1.19 on Thursday, hitting $198.01. 3,111,824 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,441,210. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $178.29 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.06. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. Target Co. has a 12-month low of $90.17 and a 12-month high of $199.96. The company has a market cap of $99.16 billion, a PE ratio of 28.57, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.85.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.60 by $1.19. Target had a net margin of 4.16% and a return on equity of 30.25%. The business had revenue of $22.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 7.18 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. Target’s payout ratio is presently 42.57%.

In related news, CAO Robert M. Harrison sold 1,220 shares of Target stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $169.50, for a total value of $206,790.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

TGT has been the topic of several recent research reports. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price target on shares of Target from $190.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Target in a research report on Wednesday, September 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of Target from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $127.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Target in a research report on Friday, October 16th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $180.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Target from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and three have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Target has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.32.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, and other merchandise; beauty and household essentials; The company also provides in-store amenities, such as Target CafÃ©, Target Optical, Starbucks, and other food service offerings.

Further Reading: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.