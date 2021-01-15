Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) Receives GBX 158.33 Consensus Target Price from Analysts

Shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) (LON:QLT) have earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is GBX 163.67 ($2.14).

QLT has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) from GBX 180 ($2.35) to GBX 186 ($2.43) and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Barclays began coverage on shares of Quilter plc (QLT.L) in a research note on Friday, November 20th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a GBX 140 ($1.83) target price on the stock.

LON:QLT traded down GBX 0.25 ($0.00) during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting GBX 157.85 ($2.06). 3,241,368 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,873,178. Quilter plc has a one year low of GBX 97.60 ($1.28) and a one year high of GBX 178.95 ($2.34). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.79, a current ratio of 1.14 and a quick ratio of 0.06. The business has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 152.25 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 141.98. The company has a market cap of £2.82 billion and a PE ratio of 14.22.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment develops and manages various investment solutions in the form of funds.

