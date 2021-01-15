Meter Governance Tops 24 Hour Trading Volume of $170,447.00 (MTRG)

Meter Governance (CURRENCY:MTRG) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 14th. Over the last seven days, Meter Governance has traded 0.3% higher against the dollar. One Meter Governance token can now be bought for $0.30 or 0.00000772 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Meter Governance has a market cap of $690,397.15 and approximately $170,447.00 worth of Meter Governance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002591 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000760 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 21.3% against the dollar and now trades at $13.89 or 0.00036022 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 3.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $41.40 or 0.00107351 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.08 or 0.00215035 BTC.

KnoxFS (old) (KFX) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $19.25 or 0.00049793 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $22.98 or 0.00059582 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $89.99 or 0.00233379 BTC.

IZE (IZE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.63 or 0.00056086 BTC.

About Meter Governance

Meter Governance’s total supply is 40,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 2,318,338 tokens. The official message board for Meter Governance is medium.com/meter-io . The official website for Meter Governance is www.meter.io . Meter Governance’s official Twitter account is @Meter_IO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Meter Governance directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Meter Governance should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Meter Governance using one of the exchanges listed above.

