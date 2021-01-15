GoByte (GBX) Reaches 24-Hour Volume of $8,106.00

GoByte (CURRENCY:GBX) traded 21.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 14th. During the last week, GoByte has traded up 1.6% against the dollar. One GoByte coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0178 or 0.00000046 BTC on major exchanges. GoByte has a total market capitalization of $162,988.22 and approximately $8,106.00 worth of GoByte was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Feathercoin (FTC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0168 or 0.00000043 BTC.

IPChain (IPC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0300 or 0.00000316 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 10.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.49 or 0.00003870 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded up 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryCash (CRC) traded 9.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0088 or 0.00000023 BTC.

Unknown Fair Object (UFO) traded up 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000799 BTC.

REALPAY (RAP) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00005160 BTC.

Gbrick (GBX) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0058 or 0.00000015 BTC.

About GoByte

GoByte (CRYPTO:GBX) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 17th, 2017. GoByte’s total supply is 9,149,752 coins. GoByte’s official Twitter account is @gobytenetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for GoByte is gobyte.network . The Reddit community for GoByte is /r/gobyte and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . GoByte’s official message board is community.gobyte.network

Buying and Selling GoByte

GoByte can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as GoByte directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade GoByte should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy GoByte using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

