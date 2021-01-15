Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Endo International plc (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has given a hold recommendation and three have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $6.58.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Endo International from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 12th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Endo International from $6.00 to $12.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, January 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Endo International from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.50 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday.

Shares of ENDP stock remained flat at $$7.22 during trading hours on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 3,618,232 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,159,588. The company has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.62 and a beta of 1.41. Endo International has a 1-year low of $2.08 and a 1-year high of $8.29. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.42.

Endo International (NASDAQ:ENDP) (TSE:ENL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $634.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $550.63 million. Endo International had a negative return on equity of 85.80% and a negative net margin of 5.30%. The company’s revenue was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Endo International will post 2.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, major shareholder International Plc Endo purchased 7,344,955 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $88.50 per share, with a total value of $650,028,517.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 2.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Endo International by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 134,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $444,000 after purchasing an additional 4,296 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Endo International by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 344,348 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,181,000 after acquiring an additional 4,773 shares in the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 166,331 shares of the company’s stock worth $549,000 after acquiring an additional 5,556 shares in the last quarter. American International Group Inc. lifted its position in Endo International by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 158,099 shares of the company’s stock worth $542,000 after acquiring an additional 5,660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Endo International during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $63,000. 79.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Endo International Company Profile

Endo International plc manufactures and sells generic and branded pharmaceuticals in the United States and internationally. Its Branded Pharmaceuticals segment provides branded prescription products, including XIAFLEX to treat adult patients with Dupuytren's contracture; SUPPRELIN LA to treat central precocious puberty in children; NASCOBAL nasal spray to treat vitamin B12 deficiency; TESTOPEL for TRT in conditions associated with a deficiency or absence of endogenous testosterone; AVEED to treat hypogonadism; PERCOCET to treat moderate-to-moderately-severe pain; VOLTAREN gel for the relief of joint pain of osteoarthritis; LIDODERM for the relief of pain; TESTOPEL, an implantable pellet indicated for TRT in conditions; EDEX to treat erectile dysfunction; and LIDODERM a topical patch product containing lidocaine.

