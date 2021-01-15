Professional Financial Advisors LLC Has $767,000 Stock Position in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH)

Professional Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,186 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 60 shares during the period. Professional Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $767,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 5.6% during the second quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,971 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $876,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $242,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp increased its position in UnitedHealth Group by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 1,075,110 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $317,103,000 after buying an additional 4,234 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 195.8% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 760,600 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $224,339,000 after buying an additional 503,500 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group by 6.9% in the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 52,071 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $15,358,000 after acquiring an additional 3,353 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.39% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Stephen J. Hemsley sold 98,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $329.47, for a total transaction of $32,478,823.13. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $340.00, for a total transaction of $850,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 159,581 shares in the company, valued at $54,257,540. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 130,253 shares of company stock valued at $43,485,730. 0.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:UNH traded down $4.51 on Thursday, reaching $350.53. 2,848,980 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,355,093. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $345.78 and a 200-day simple moving average of $323.24. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated has a 52 week low of $187.72 and a 52 week high of $367.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.84. The firm has a market cap of $332.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.68.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 19th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.98 by $0.53. The firm had revenue of $65.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $63.97 billion. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 27.53% and a net margin of 6.62%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $3.88 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that UnitedHealth Group Incorporated will post 16.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Investors of record on Monday, December 7th were issued a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 4th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. UnitedHealth Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 33.09%.

UNH has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink upped their target price on UnitedHealth Group from $378.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $353.00 to $375.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 15th. Truist lifted their price objective on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $400.00 to $420.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 5th. Stephens boosted their target price on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $355.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 2nd. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group from $322.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $383.50.

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; medical and dental benefits; and health care delivery.

