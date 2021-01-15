Brokerages Set Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) Price Target at $20.50

Dana Incorporated (NYSE:DAN) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $20.57.

DAN has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on shares of Dana from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, October 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Dana from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, December 29th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Dana from $20.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 16th. Royal Bank of Canada raised Dana from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $13.00 to $18.00 in a report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Dana from $15.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, October 22nd.

Get Dana alerts:

Shares of NYSE:DAN traded down $0.38 on Friday, reaching $21.10. 1,630,540 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,727,724. The company has a current ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58. Dana has a 1-year low of $4.22 and a 1-year high of $22.69. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -421.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a 50-day moving average of $19.59 and a 200-day moving average of $15.23.

Dana (NYSE:DAN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 28th. The auto parts company reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.81 billion. Dana had a negative net margin of 0.09% and a positive return on equity of 6.48%. As a group, analysts forecast that Dana will post 0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Dana news, CAO James D. Kellett sold 1,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.98, for a total transaction of $32,364.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 2,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $49,534.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Robert D. Pyle sold 33,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $17.57, for a total value of $589,209.95. Following the sale, the insider now owns 57,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,002,719.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DAN. Sei Investments Co. boosted its stake in Dana by 58.1% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 488,347 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $5,952,000 after purchasing an additional 179,497 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 376.0% during the second quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 73,725 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $899,000 after buying an additional 58,237 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of Dana during the second quarter worth about $250,000. Dupont Capital Management Corp grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 1,094.1% during the third quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 45,903 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $566,000 after buying an additional 42,059 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP grew its holdings in shares of Dana by 198.9% during the third quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 59,335 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $731,000 after buying an additional 39,485 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.29% of the company’s stock.

About Dana

Dana Incorporated provides power-conveyance and energy-management solutions for vehicles and machinery in North America, Europe, South America, and the Asia Pacific. It offers sealing solutions, thermal-management technologies, and fluid-power products to vehicle and engine manufacturer. The company operates in four segments: Light Vehicle Drive Systems, Commercial Vehicle Drive and Motion Systems, Off-Highway Drive and Motion Systems, and Power Technologies.

Further Reading: Momentum Investing

Receive News & Ratings for Dana Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dana and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.